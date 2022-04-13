HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the state budget battle looms, State Rep. Scott Conklin has been named to a key leadership role on an influential bipartisan, bicameral committee in the state capitol.



As treasurer of the legislative budget and finance committee, Conklin will be tied into the committee’s broad powers and jurisdiction over state finances, which helps make sure that state funds are being spent with legislative intent and law.



“Since taking office I’ve fought to make sure the values and needs of our communities have been a part of the conversation in Harrisburg, whether that’s secure funding for important local projects, or pushing legislation to change public policy for the better,” Conklin said. “This appointment is a tremendous honor, one that I believe reflects on my leadership role in Harrisburg and my commitment to the people of Pennsylvania and Centre County.”

The committee will also identify and eliminate government waste and promote the state’s economy.