State Rep. closes Hollidaysburg office after vandalism, threats

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local lawmaker has closed his Hollidaysburg office to walk-in visitors due to acts of vandalism and criminal mischief that have taken place in recent weeks.

Representative Jim Gregory says he’s keeping his office closed due to these ongoing threats toward staff and others. Gregory says one person has been charged for throwing a crucifix through the front window shattering the glass while people were inside.

Gregory’s Hollidaysburg office is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.