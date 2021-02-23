State Rep. Burns to host small business virtual town hall

A dimmed open sign at a San Marcos bar. Hays County bars got the green light from the county judge to reopen this week.

(WTAJ) — With the passage of the second federal COVID stimulus bill earlier this year, more resources are available for businesses — and Rep. Frank Burns wants to make sure local businesses have a fair shot at funding.

“We saw last year how quickly similar funding programs ran out of money, and how big corporations took advantage of the program leaving little for actual small businesses,” Burns said. “This time around I want to make sure that doesn’t happen, and make sure our local business owners know exactly how they can access these critical resources.”

Burns has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Western Pennsylvania District Office to discuss information related to the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans and other resources.

The virtual town hall will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Businesses interested in attending can follow this link.

The town hall will also be streamed live on Burns’ Facebook page. Businesses with questions should contact his Ebensburg district office at 814-472-8021.