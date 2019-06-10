State Police warn registered sex offenders of phone scams

(WTAJ) — Police are warning registered sex offenders that there has been an increase in attempts to fraud them out of money.

Police report that these suspects will call people on the offender registry and claim to be a law enforcement official. Callers advise the offender that they are not in compliance with the registration requirements and may claim they hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest.

The callers will tell the offender(s) that the issues can be resolved by money transfer or some sort of cash card. Any individuals receiving such a call should not start any type of financial transaction without further verifying the call, caller, or incoming phone number.

If an offender receives this type of call and has a question regarding their compliance, they should call the State Police, Megan’s Law section at 1-866-771-3170