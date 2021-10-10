State police warn of scammer posing as a member, what to look out for

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Police in DuBois are warning the public of a potential reoccurring scam of a person saying that they are a member of Pennsylvania State Police.

An incident where the scammer convinced a victim to pay $45,000 for bail on an arrest warrant occurred on Oct. 9. The victim however stated that they did not have enough money to pay the bail. The scammer then told the victim that $4,500 would work also.

The scammer might call as a Sgt. Jackson of Pennsylvania State Police and demand that money be paid for bail on an arrest warrant.

Pennsylvania State Police want to remind individuals that they do not personally contact anyone and they do not request any money for any payments. If anyone receives a call like this, they should hang up and report it.