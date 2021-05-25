State police warn of personal items stolen from shopping carts

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding shoppers to never leave any personal belongings unattended while shopping.

Troopers say they have investigated several recent incidents at local retail outlets where individuals have stolen or attempted to steal purses, wallets, cellular devices and other personal items from shopping carts.

They recommend that any valuable personal items be kept on your person at all times when shopping or when your attention is diverted from keeping them safe.