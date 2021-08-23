State police warn drivers of school bus, road safety rules

(WTAJ) — Back-to-School season is here, which means the start of school is right around the corner, leading to more school buses on the roads.

In partnership with multiple local bus companies, state police are reminding drivers about the dangers of driving near school busses. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is an average of 121 deaths per year in school bus-related crashes.

“We can’t stress enough to drivers to slow down, take some extra time and really be aware of kids who are crossing getting to and from other bus stops. Be extra diligent and cautious as school begins.

In fact, police say the biggest problem they see each are is drivers ignoring the red flashing lights and refusing to stop. Not only is this act illegal, but it is also dangerous to the driver, passengers and pedestrians.

“Drivers are advised that when the lights are activated and stop signs are extended, to stop 10 feet away from the school bus that’s on coming and going with traffic. Even if it’s in the lane next to them,” Trooper Michael Whelan said.

And, with school starting in the coming days, township and state police announced that they will increase patrols, using both unmarked and marked vehicles to enforce the law.