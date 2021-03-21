State Police: Two vehicle crash in Bedford kills one person

NAPIER TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford say one person was killed in a two vehicle crash on Saturday evening in Bedford County.

A release from State Police says the crash happened on Valley Road in Napier Township, Bedford County just after 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Troopers say the operator of a Ford truck was traveling south along Valley Road when another vehicle entered the roadway from the right side, and slid in front of the truck.

The operator of the truck attempted to brake, according to troopers, but collided with the other vehicle, and continued to travel until it came its final resting point just off the right side of the roadway.

The operator of the other vehicle was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead earlier today. Police identified the deceased individual as 56-year-old Brian Morris of Schellsburg, Pennsylvania.

Police say the operator of the Ford truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

State Police were assisted on scene by Shawnee Valley Fire Department and Bedford EMS.