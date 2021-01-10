State Police: Two people killed in Ridgway rollover crash

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ridgway say two men were killed in an early morning rollover crash in Elk County.

Troopers say the crash happened on Bingham Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County at around 12:30 am, near the intersection of Scenic Drive.

According to the crash report, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Bingham Road, and failed to negotiate the curve.

The driver lost control, the vehicle went over an embankment and slid into a tree.

33 year-old Kenneth Gasbarre of Ridgway, the front seat passenger, and 36 year old Tony Eckert of Saints Marys, the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the rear seat passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was transported to Penn Highlands Elk with minor injuries.

Troopers also say no one in the vehicle wore a seat belt.