State police to hold child seat checks in Clearfield, Elk Counties

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are marking National Child Passenger Safety Week by offering free child safety seat checks in Clearfield and Elk Counties.

Troopers will check for defective seats, seats affected by manufacture recall and answer questions regarding child passenger seat safety laws at the Clearfield Bow Volunteer Fire Dept., DuSan Ambulance Building in Clearfield County and the Elk County PennDOT office.

Clearfield County:

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Clearfield Boro., Clearfield County

Clearfield Bow Volunteer Fire Dept.

6 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16930

Station Phone Number for Appointments: (814) 857-3800 Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clearfield County, Sandy Township

DuSan Ambulance Building

835 Beaver Dr, DuBois, PA 15801

Station Phone Number for Appointments: (814) 371-4652

Elk County:

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Elk County, Ridgway Borough

PennDOT County Office

32 St. Leo Ave., Ridgway, PA 15853

Station Phone Number for Appointments: (814) 776-6136

Pennsylvania law requires the below when transporting children in a vehicle.

Children from birth to 2 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear-facing child passenger safety seat.

Children from 2 to 4 years of age are to be secured in an approved forward-facing child passenger safety seat.

Children 4 to 8 years of age are to utilize an approved booster seat.

Any person between 8 and 18 years of age, in any seating location in a vehicle, must be fastened in a seatbelt.

3 children were killed on average in 2019 and an estimated 502 children were injured every day in traffic accidents. State police say correctly installed car seats are crucial to protecting children when traveling in a vehicle.