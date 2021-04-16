State police: Tire strikes garage door in Centre County, $2,000 in damages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a tire struck the front of a garage door of a trucking company in Boggs Township at a high rate of speed earlier this week.

The tire is believed to have been lost by a vehicle that was traveling on Runville Road sometime between the evening hours of April 13 and 6 a.m. April 14 before striking the garage door of Davidson Brothers Trucking company, according to a press release from state police at Rockview.

Evidence showed a tire imprint on the front of the door, causing at least $2,000 worth of damage.

Police said there is no evidence suggesting criminal activity. They are still investigating the incident.

