State Police stressing ATV/UTV safety after string of fatal crashes

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are stressing the importance of rider safety for those who ride ATV/UTVs in light of recent fatal crashes.

Troopers in PSP Area II, which consists of Troops A, G and H, say they have seen at least four fatal ATV/UTV crashes within the past two months.

State police say they investigated at least 106 ATV crashes so far this year, 12 of which were DUI-related. 8 of them were fatal. They also add several of those crashes seriously injured or killed children.

Authorities stress that children should be supervised when operating or riding an ATV/UTV. Under Pennsylvania law, children under the age of 16 are prohibited from the following:

Operating an ATV anywhere other than land owned or leased by a parent or guardian unless the child has a valid safety certificate or is under the direct supervision of a certified instructor during a certified safety training course.

Operating an ATV across highways or connecting streets or operate on state forest or park roads designated for joint use (use by both motor vehicles and snowmobiles or ATVs) unless the child has a valid safety certificate and is under the direct supervision of a person 18 years of age or older.

Driving an ATV on state or local highways, roads, or streets designated for joint use.

For more information on ATV/UTV safety, visit the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.