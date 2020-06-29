State police searching for suspects involved in attempted bank burglary

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are searching for two males responsible for an attempted burglary of the Community State Bank in the Mount Union Borough.

Police say that the two suspects broke into the bank in the early morning hours of June 19 by breaking through a glass window.

One of the suspects received an arm or hand injury from the break in and left blood at the scene, according to documents.

Police say that the suspects spent some time in the building and then fled the scene soon afterwards, burglarizing other residences in the area.

“There were actually several other burglaries in that general area that same night,” said Trooper Christopher Fox, of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Barracks, “[we] believe they are connected to the same incident.”

Anyone who knows more information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Barracks at 814-696-6200.