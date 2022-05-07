CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are searching for three people after a hit and run crash with a stolen vehicle occurred Friday morning in Cambria County.

At about 6:30 a.m. a trooper was on the way to a reported hit and run crash at 1276 Caroline Street in Nanty Glo Borough when they came across the involved dark grey Chrysler 300 at 1310 Shoemaker Street. Police reported that the Chrysler was found unoccupied with heavy damage.

Troopers learned that the Chrysler was actually stolen overnight from Davis Street and hit two parked cars along Caroline Street before it was left abandoned.

After getting surveillance from the Shop ’N Save grocery store on Shoemaker Street, police were able to see three young males get out of the Chrysler and head towards Creek Street. According to the press release, troopers think the males could all be juveniles and that they fled the area in a golden color sedan.

It is believed that the suspects were also part of multiple thefts or attempted thefts from unattended vehicles in the Nanty Glo Borough overnight from May 5 to May 6.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police Ebensburg at (814)-471-6500

Residents are encouraged by police to keep their vehicles, homes and outbuildings locked, and to also keep firearms and valuables secure.