Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg.

Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a white 2000 Lexus RX with a Pennsylvania registration LHE3871.

Kimberly Meyers, 21, went missing after Aug. 20 in Blair County

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone coming in contact with Meyers is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg Trooper Kirsch at 814-696-6100.