State Police searching for man impersonating police officer

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford are searching for man who they believe is impersonating as a police officer, according to a release.

Police say the man has conducted two stops along State Route 26 in Bedford County, one on April 1, and another on April 2. Police say the man is a white male, between his late 30’s or early 40’s with a goatee. The man was wearing a dark blue uniform, a campaign hat and black framed glasses.

Troopers added the man is driving in an unmarked car using a red and blue emergency light system, similarly used by officers.

State Police in Bedford is asking anyone with information on the man to contact them at 814-623-6133.

Pennsylvania State Police wants to remind the public that troopers assigned to a police unit are required to operate PSP patrol units. Only PSP Corporals, Sergeants and Troops assigned to the crime unit can operate unmarked vehicles. However, regardless of an officers rank, they are always in full uniform, which includes: a dark gray campaign hat, light gray pants, and dark pants.

In addition, patrol and crime troopers are not allowed to have facial hair.