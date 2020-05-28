State Police searching for Indiana County teen last seen in Centre County

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a teen last seen in Centre county.

Mason Packer, a 16-year-old from Indiana County left his home in Clymer on May 2nd, according to State Police.

Police says he was seen walking in Bellefonte on May 16th.

Police believe he was headed to Julian, Centre County.

Packer is five feet 10 inches, 150 pounds and has dark brown hair and a full beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and believe he shaved his head to be less recognizable.

If you have any information you are asked to call State Police.