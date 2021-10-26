State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are searching for a person that was driving an unknown commercial vehicle that struck a state police SUV that was parked on the side of the road inspecting a vehicle fire near 1 a.m.

State police at Rockview were parked on I-80 west near mile marker 139, Rush Township, Friday with their emergency lights on while inspecting a fully engulfed commercial vehicle fire, they reported.

Troopers said they were standing outside of the vehicle when the unknown commercial vehicle crossed the white fog lines on the roadway, sideswiped the patrol unit, failed to stop and sped west on I-80.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the crash should contact state police at 814-355-7545.