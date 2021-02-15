State police search for theft suspect in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a residential theft suspect in Bedford County.

The theft happened Jan. 23 at 11 p.m. at a residence in Bedford Township. The residence, located on the 400 block of Weber Lane, was under construction at the time. Police said the suspect stole a generator, wood chipper, gas can and steel ramps.

According to the report, the suspect was operating what appears to be an older model of a Buick sedan, possibly a LeSabre.

Credit: PA Crime Stoppers

Credit: PA Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Deskevich from PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133. You can also send information anonymously to PA Crime Stoppers by calling toll free at 1-800-RPA-TIPS(8477) or by using their online form.