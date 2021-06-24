State Police search for stolen van out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois are searching for a conversion van that was stolen in Jefferson County.

Police report that the owner of the black 1997 Dodge conversion van reported that it was stolen sometime between a three-hour window of 9:30 p.m. June 18 and 12:30 a.m. June 19 in Warsaw Township. The van may also be missing its license plate at this time, police noted.

HOW TO CONTACT

If anyone has any information or possibly spots the black Dodge van, they’re asked to call State Police out of DuBois at 814-371-4652.