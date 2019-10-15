State Police search for stolen rifles, suspects

EVERETT, BEDFORD Co., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for two suspects who stole three long rifles, a crossbow, and other hunting supplies from two vehicles on Monday, October 14.

The incident occurred between 1:15 and 1:45 a.m. at 323 Squirrel Hill Street in Everett. Two white males reportedly entered two unlocked vehicles and proceeded to flee with the following:

Bushnell Binoculars, value $110.

Fuji Camera, value $300

Ten Point Crossbow, value $1,200

Hunting Coat, value $160

Hunting Knife, value $190

Car Keys to Chevy, value $140

Freedom Arms Co. 25 Glenfield Model 25, value $100

VA Winchester Rifle, Unkown model, value $400

Ruger Southport, Unknown model, Rifle 7MM, value $700

The items, valued at $3,300, were taken from a 2001 Chevy Suburban and a 2015 Chevy C/K 1500.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133