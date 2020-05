SOMERSET, Pa, (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset are searching for a silver Peterbilt truck that they report was stolen over the weekend.

According to the report, an unknown actor broke into Cannel Trucking on Lake Road in Somerset on Saturday, May 16, just after 9 p.m.

The actor was able to steal a 1988 silver/aluminum Peterbilt truck tractor with a sleep cab.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.