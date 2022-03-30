CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for information after being called about a stolen firearm from a Centre County resident.

The firearm went missing March 24 from a building on Depot Street in Milesburg sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The firearm is described as a North & Savage semi-auto with a black stock and barrel and a black 4×10 scope.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Rockview at 814-335-7545.