State Police search for stolen dirtbike, generators from Jefferson County

WINSLOW TWP. JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois are investigating a burglary of a home that occurred where a dirtbike and generator were stolen.

According to the report, the owner of the home on Wayne Road had a 2008 green with black decals Kawasaki 110 dirtbike stolen from his property overnight from Oct. 3 into Oct. 4. A $400 red Mitsubishi 1000 watt generator was also taken from the property.

State Police from DuBois are also investigating anther stolen generator from a property on Route 322 in Winslow Township. This one is a yellow and black Champion generator that was taken overnight from Oct. 2 into Oct. 3.

Police have not stated there’s any connection between the two thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP DuBois ate 814-371-4652.