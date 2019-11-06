State Police search for stolen crossbow, chainsaw, suspect(s)

BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford are looking for information on stolen items and any possible suspects from a burglary that occurred on Dibert Road.

Police report that an unknown suspect(s) broke into 1498 Dibert Road in Bedford between November 2 around 8 p.m. and November 4 around 1 p.m.

The suspect(s) made off with a crossbow, chainsaw, weed eater, Dewalt battery, binoculars, and a Sceptre TV all totaling roughly $1650.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Bedford State Police barracks at 814-623-3122.