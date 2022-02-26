HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Huntingdon County.

According to a press release, the suspect stole a bronze 2014 Kia Forte sometime from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 24. The vehicle was stolen from a driveway located off of Germany Valley Road in Shirley Township and the suspect then fled in an unknown direction, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon at (814)-627-3161.