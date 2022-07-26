This unknown man is accused of stealing three iPhones from a Somerset Walmart in March. (photo via PA Crime Stoppers)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man responsible for stealing multiple smartphones from Walmart’s display area.

On May 28 around 8:45 a.m., an unknown man reportedly stole three iPhone 13s from the Walmart located on Center Avenue in Somerset Township.

Theft suspect via PA Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset Barracks at 814-445-4104 or anonymously via the Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers to Crime Stoopers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.