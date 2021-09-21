State police search for person involved in Cambria County hit and run

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Cambria County are currently investigating a hit and run that happened in East Carroll Township.

Police said a large white box truck was traveling east on Magee Road on Sept. 14 and struck power lines and pulled them from the utility pole. The truck also pulled the power box and wires from a residence along Magee Road and fled towards Patton, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500. You can also anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.