State Police search for Most Wanted out of Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg have updated their Five Most Wanted list after reporting that one man was taken into custody on Thursday.

John Anthony Watts, 32, last known address is Johnstown. Watts is wanted for strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Tucker Jordan Weems, 26, last known address is Lily. Weems is wanted for aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Alexander Ortiz-Rivera, 24, last known address is Johnstown. Ortiz-Rivera is wanted for statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Jason Robert Zemrose, 40, was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of children.

Erik Matthew Vargo, 40, last known address is Gallitzin. Vargo is wanted for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these men, you’re asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.