CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a missing woman in Clearfield County.

Jessica Catalano, 37, has been reported missing from the Osceola Mills, Woodland or Winburne area, according to state police. Catalano is a white woman with brown eyes. She is 5’05” and 115 pounds.

JESSICA CATALANO

Anyone with information on Catalano’s location is asked to contact Trooper Southern at PSP Clearfield. The phone number is 814-857-3800.