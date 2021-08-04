State police searching for missing woman in Bedford County

State police in Bedford County are currently searching for Sara Davenport.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently searching for a missing person in Bedford County.

Sara Davenport, 34, of Manns Choice was last seen at her home on July 29. She is approximately 5’4″ and 116 pounds. Police said Davenport is known to have brown dreadlocks with shaved sides and possibly left the residence in a white sedan in an unknown direction of travel.

SARA DAVENPORT

Davenport has no clothing description at this time. Anyone with information should contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.