INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties are searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman.

Nicole Yerty, 18

Nicole Yerty, 18, was last seen walking along Rexis Road in Buffington County after she left her residence Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

State police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Yerty as they believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Yerty is described as 5’1” tall and 120 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair that has been dyed blue. She was last seen wearing glasses, a green t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Search efforts during the overnight hours included assistance from members of Troop A, Indiana, the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Patrol Unit, tracking dogs, and local volunteer fire department personnel.

Search efforts are said to be continuing Friday morning in the Vintondale area. Residents in the Vintondale area are requested to check their yards and outbuildings in the event Yerty may be present on their property.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nicole L. Yerty is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.