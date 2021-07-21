State Police searching for missing boy in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police and a number of local first responders are searching for a missing boy in Pavia Township.

Trooper Christopher Fox told WTAJ that 14-year-old Aiden Strayer is believed to be in the area near Blue Knob State Park where he may have been camping.

14-year-old Aiden Strayer



First responders were on the scene throughout the early morning hours and K-9 units were called in too.

Anyone with any information on Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police out of Bedford 814-623-6133

This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ News for the latest.