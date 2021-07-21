State Police searching for missing boy in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police and a number of local first responders are searching for a missing boy in Pavia Township.
Trooper Christopher Fox told WTAJ that 14-year-old Aiden Strayer is believed to be in the area near Blue Knob State Park where he may have been camping.
First responders were on the scene throughout the early morning hours and K-9 units were called in too.
Anyone with any information on Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police out of Bedford 814-623-6133
This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ News for the latest.
