State Police search for missing Blair County man

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a Tyrone man whose last known location was near Port Matilda in Centre County with his 4-wheeler.

Troopers say that 56-year-old Terry Shaw of Tyrone was reported missing after last being heard from on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4, at roughly 2 p.m. According to the report, Shaw had called his girlfriend on Sunday and said he was near the Port Matilda railroad tracks under the I-99 bridge, his 4-wheeler was stuck, and he needed a ride. Before getting more information, Shaw’s phone reportedly turned off.

Terry Shaw is white, 56 years old, and is reported to be 5’01” with BLUE eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.