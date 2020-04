CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for an Osceola Mills woman who allegedly stabbed a man and fled the scene.

Erika Ocrotty, 40, of Osceola Mills, allegedly stabbed the man over the weekend on April 4, 2020, on Curtin Street in Osceola Boro. Police report the incident happened just after midnight.

Anyone with information on Ocrotty’s whereabouts are asked to call PWP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.