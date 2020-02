BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are actively searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash in Blair County.

According to State Police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 99.

The vehicle is believed to be a beige or tan pick-up truck with damage to the passenger side.

WTAJ has been told a woman was driving at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

