UPDATE: State Police search for endangered woman and kids, wanted man

UPDATE: Troopers have confirmed that they found Decker, Brumbaugh and the children along SR 422 in White Township. Troopers took Edgar Decker into custody.

UPDATE: Troopers just located and stopped the vehicle along SR 422 at Oakland Ave., White Twp., Indiana Co. Brumbaugh, both children, and Decker were in the vehicle. Decker is in custody. A motorist spotted the vehicle traveling on SR 422 and called 911. Thank you for your help! https://t.co/ycMZs8zLpG — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2019

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a missing mother and her two children who are reported missing and believed to be traveling with a wanted man.

It was reported to police on Monday night, November 11, 2019, that Alicia Brumbaugh had called a family member and told them she was with her two children ages, 1 and 2, and her father-in-law, Edgar Decker Jr., 56, of Roaring Spring. Brumbaugh had reportedly asked the family member to call the police, saying they were at or near the Walmart in Indiana.

–Police believe that Decker is traveling with them in a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with PA plates reading “ZGZ6781”–

Police report that security footage at Walmart did not show Brumbaugh, Decker, or the children. Troop G of the State police checked various locations in their area as well.

While investigating, Troopers learned that Brumbaugh and her two children were last seen together at their home in Imler, Pa, at roughly 4 a.m. on Monday, November 11. Decker was also discovered to be wanted in Bedford, Pa on retail theft charges.

The intended direction and destination of Decker, Brumbaugh and the two children is not known.

Anyone with information, or if you see Decker, Brumbaugh and the children, you’re asked to call 911.