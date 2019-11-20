Live Now
State Police search for burglar(s), stolen jewelry

SOMERSET CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset are looking for a suspect, or suspects, who reportedly broke into a home on Mason Dixon Highway in Elk Lick Twp.

The burglary reportedly occurred on Saturday, November 2, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The broke into a back window and stole a yellow gold wedding ring, yellow gold engagement ring, 1961 class ring with a crystal diamond, a gold wedding band with little diamonds on the band, $10 in quarters, and the cost of the damaged living room window.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police – Somerset at 814-445-4104.

