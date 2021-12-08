State Police search after multiple reports of damages from airsoft guns in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Bedford are searching for answers after multiple reports have come in about property damage from airsoft guns/rifles, most recently on Dec. 6.

Police report that on Dec. 6, a Martinsburg woman had a property damaged on Lafayette Road in South Woodbury Township sometime between Oct. 19 and Dec. 5. An unknown actor(s) shot an airsoft rifle at building.

According to the report, it’s suspected by troopers that the actor was aiming at a light that was placed in view of a window. Damage was caused to the window and drywall behind the window. Damage was also found on the front porch guide rail.

State police say they have received multiple other reports of individuals shooting residences and pole lights in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.