RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police would like to remind drivers about over-sized tires.

PA Code 67~Chapter 175: Equipment Standards; prohibits “any motor vehicle from operating on Commonwealth roadways with tires that have any portion of the tread surface projecting beyond the body line.”

Police say that motorists stopped for illegal tires will be cited and fined over $100.

Police also say that vehicles with over-sized tires will not pass Pennsylvania’s Annual Inspection.