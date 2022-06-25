BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A total of 93 drivers were stopped by state police in Blair County who were conducting their sobriety checkpoint overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police had a sobriety checkpoint stationed in the area of Route 22 and Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township, according to a press release from state police Hollidaysburg.

During the checkpoint, police took into custody two drivers that had misdemeanor or felony warrants. Both are now currently in Blair County Prison.

Below are results from the sobriety checkpoint according to state police:

Vehicles stopped – 93

DUI arrests – 2

Traffic citations – 8

Warnings – 45

State police said that they plan to conduct more sobriety checkpoints in the future.