CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Ebensburg have released their results from their “Camo Cop” detail on June 8 in an effort to make the roadways safer.

The detail produced a misdemeanor arrest for a fourth offense of Driving while DUI Suspended, 27 speeding citations, two seat belt citations, 14 other traffic citations, and seven written warnings. It was conducted in areas that are known for high traffic or crashes in Cambria County.

During the detail, state police report that on Saint Joseph Street in Allegheny Township at 12:18 p.m. an unregistered dirt bike was seen doing 71 mph in a posted 40 speed limit area. A trooper tried to pull the dirt bike over but instead a brief chase ensured and the pursuit was ended. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at (814)-471-6500.

More “Camo Cop” details are expected to happen over the next couple of weeks in Cambria County and state police wants to remind drivers to always slow down, buckle up and drive safely.