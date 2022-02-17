State police, PennDOT highlight bus drivers, safety with “Love the Bus”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for “Love the Bus” and to give tips on bus safety at Clearfield Elementary.

“Love the Bus” is a program that spotlights the importance of bus drivers in education. First graders at the school gave bus divers Valentine’s Day gifts.

Community Service Officer for Troop C Bruce Morris called bus drivers heroes, saying how they make sure that kids do get to school safe and sound.

Love the Bus at Clearfield Elemenatry School, Photos via PennDOT

Love the Bus at Clearfield Elemenatry School, Photos via PennDOT

Love the Bus at Clearfield Elemenatry School, Photos via PennDOT

“Over a million students ride the bus to school in Pennsylvania daily, and they get there safely thanks to the efforts of our school bus drivers,” Trooper Morris said in a statement. “Bus drivers are the unsung heroes of our public education system, and this is one small way to offer thanks.”

Trooper Morris also gave kids tips on how to be safe while standing, or on a bus:

Get to the school bus stop five minutes early so you won’t have to run across the road to catch the bus.

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push when getting on or off the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat. Never put your head, arms or hands out the window.

Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments, or sports equipment may not block the aisle or emergency exits. If there is an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

PennDOT wants to remind drivers about the School Bus Stopping Law. Drivers are to stop 10 feet away from buses when they have their red flashers and stop arm extended. For more information on school bus safety, visit PennDot’s website.