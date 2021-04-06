State Police on scene of incident in Ridgway, road closed

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers have closed a local roadway and dispatched an armored vehicle to the scene of an ongoing incident in Ridgway.

Currently, Route 948 (Montmorenci Road) is closed to travel between the Borough of Ridgway and Route 4003 (Long Level Road) in Ridgeway Township. Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes around this area.

Details are limited at this time but the incident is confined to a private residence in the area and poses no danger to the general public according to a release by state police.

