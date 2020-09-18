State Police offers free child safety seat checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Troop C is continuing their effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public.

In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 20 through September 26, 2020, State Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies as well as answer any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law.

Pennsylvania law requires the following when transporting children in a motor vehicle:

Children from birth to 2 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear-facing child passenger safety seat.

Children from 2 to 4 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear or forward-facing child passenger safety seat.

Children 4 to 8 years of age are to utilize an approved booster seat.

Any person between 8 and 18 years of age, in any seating location in a vehicle, must be fastened in a seatbelt.

The free child passenger safety seat checks will be conducted at the following locations:

Jefferson County

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County

Reynoldsville EMS

Willow Alley, Reynoldsville, PA 15851

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652

EMS Point of contact: Dan Stitt 814-590-9332



Tuesday, September 22, 2020

2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Central Fire Department

Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County

301 East Mahoning Street; Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510

Clarion County

Monday, September 21, 2020

2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Clarion Township, Clarion County

Clarion Ford Chrysler

1214 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710

Clearfield County

Thursday, September 24, 2020

2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County

Clearfield Volunteer Fire Dept.

108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield, PA 16930

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800

Elk County

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ridgway Borough, Elk County

Penn DOT Regional Office

32 St. Leo Avenue, Ridgway PA 15853

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136