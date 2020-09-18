State Police offers free child safety seat checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Troop C is continuing their effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public.
In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from September 20 through September 26, 2020, State Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies as well as answer any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law.
Pennsylvania law requires the following when transporting children in a motor vehicle:
- Children from birth to 2 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear-facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children from 2 to 4 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear or forward-facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children 4 to 8 years of age are to utilize an approved booster seat.
- Any person between 8 and 18 years of age, in any seating location in a vehicle, must be fastened in a seatbelt.
The free child passenger safety seat checks will be conducted at the following locations:
Jefferson County
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County
Reynoldsville EMS
Willow Alley, Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652
EMS Point of contact: Dan Stitt 814-590-9332
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Central Fire Department
Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County
301 East Mahoning Street; Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510
Clarion County
Monday, September 21, 2020
2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Clarion Township, Clarion County
Clarion Ford Chrysler
1214 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710
Clearfield County
Thursday, September 24, 2020
2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield, PA 16930
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800
Elk County
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Ridgway Borough, Elk County
Penn DOT Regional Office
32 St. Leo Avenue, Ridgway PA 15853
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136