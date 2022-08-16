SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Berlin woman is missing and state police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find her.

Picture of missing Tammy Berkey provided by state police

State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along the 1000 block of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township on Thursday, Aug. 11 at about 4:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

When state police arrived to the residence they were met by Tammy’s sibling, James Foy Jr. and spoke to him briefly.

According to the release, when state police were searching the home, Foy then went into another room and committed suicide. Emergency services were called to the scene and even though they administered medical attention, Foy died due to his injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State police continued to search for Berkey over the weekend but are still unsure of her whereabouts. Authorities also said that there is no threat or danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or state police out of Somerset County at (814)-445-4104.