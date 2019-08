HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for two suspects that they say used five counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bills.

The suspects were caught on security cameras after using counterfeit money at Walmart on Center Blvd on August 10, 2019, around 3 p.m.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to call PSP-Huntingdon at 814-627-3161 — Ask for Trooper Yaworski.