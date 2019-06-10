State Police looking for Clearfield’s fugitive of the week

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney William A Shaw Jr. announced their fugitive of the week for June 10, 2019.

Aaron Barton, 38, of Fleming, Pa. failed to appear at Sentencing Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Barton was originally charged with Delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and simple possession after selling Oxycodone to a confidential informant in the presence of Trooper Peterson.

If you have any information on the location of Aaron Barton, you’re asked to call the police at 814-857-3800.

