State Police look for suspect(s) reportedly throwing rocks at multiple Cresson homes

CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg are investigating criminal mischief that has been reported multiple times Monday night in the Cresson Boro area.

Police report that an unknown suspect(s) had thrown rocks through a person’s first-floor window at their home in Cresson on December 30 sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on December 31.

Troopers say it was the fourth call they had about rocks being thrown at home windows within a six-hour time span.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.