CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview are investigating a burglary/harassment that is believed to have occurred over the past several months.

Police say that the victim reported individuals harassing her and breaking into her cabin.

Police releaed two photos that the victim gave them of the individuals.

It is believed that one of them are local.





Anyone with information on the identification of these people is asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545